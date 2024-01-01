Menu
2011 Ford Econoline E450 Step Van Dually Hybrid Gasoline, 5.4L, 1 Seater, Automatic, RWD, AM/FM radio, Comes with Tow mode, Power Locks, Cargo Light, Fans, Backup Camera, Folding Aluminium Shelving, white exterior, black interior.Certification and Decal valid until March 2025. $19,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $20,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2011 Ford Econoline

158,541 KM

$19,850

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Econoline

E450 Step Van Dually Hybrid Gasoline

12050986

2011 Ford Econoline

E450 Step Van Dually Hybrid Gasoline

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$19,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,541KM
VIN 1FC4E4KL3BDB05788

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 158,541 KM

2011 Ford Econoline E450 Step Van Dually Hybrid Gasoline, 5.4L, 1 Seater, Automatic, RWD, AM/FM radio, Comes with Tow mode, Power Locks, Cargo Light, Fans, Backup Camera, Folding Aluminium Shelving, white exterior, black interior.Certification and Decal valid until March 2025. $19,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $20,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

AM/FM Radio

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$19,850

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2011 Ford Econoline