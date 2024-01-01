Menu
2011 Ford Econoline E-450 Cargo Step Van With Shelving, 5.4L, 1 door, automatic, RWD, AM/FM radio, backup camera, power door locks, white exterior, grey interior.Certification and Decal valid until April 2025. $23,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $24,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

116,084 KM

E-450 Cargo Step Van With Shelving

Used
116,084KM
VIN 1FC4E4KL8BDB05785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 116,084 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Interior

Power Door Locks

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Safety

Driver Airbag

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2011 Ford Econoline