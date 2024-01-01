Menu
2011 Ford Econoline E-450 Cargo Step Van With Shelving, 5.4L, 1 door, automatic, RWD, AM/FM radio, backup camera, power door locks, white exterior, grey interior, cloth.Certification and Decal valid until March 2025. $17,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $18,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$17,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
161,333KM
VIN 1FC4E4KL9BDB05780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 161,333 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Interior

Power Door Locks

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Safety

Driver Airbag

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

2011 Ford Econoline