2011 Ford Econoline E-350 XLT Super Duty Extended, 5.4L, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, CD changer, DVD player, navigation aid, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors. $27,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $28,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply).

2011 Ford Econoline

128,631 KM

$27,810

+ tax & licensing
E-350 8 Passenger vVan

12118125

E-350 8 Passenger vVan

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
128,631KM
VIN 1FBSS3BL7BDB05808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 128,631 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford Econoline E-350 XLT Super Duty Extended, 5.4L, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, CD changer, DVD player, navigation aid, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors. $27,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $28,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
full size spare tire
Steel Wheels
Front air dam

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

