Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Econoline

217,252 KM

Details Description Features

$18,250

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,250

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Econoline

2011 Ford Econoline

E-350 Super Duty Cargo Van with Shelving and Ladder Rack

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Econoline

E-350 Super Duty Cargo Van with Shelving and Ladder Rack

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 7251929
  2. 7251929
  3. 7251929
  4. 7251929
  5. 7251929
  6. 7251929
  7. 7251929
  8. 7251929
  9. 7251929
  10. 7251929
  11. 7251929
  12. 7251929
  13. 7251929
  14. 7251929
  15. 7251929
  16. 7251929
  17. 7251929
  18. 7251929
  19. 7251929
  20. 7251929
  21. 7251929
  22. 7251929
  23. 7251929
  24. 7251929
  25. 7251929
  26. 7251929
  27. 7251929
  28. 7251929
  29. 7251929
  30. 7251929
  31. 7251929
  32. 7251929
  33. 7251929
  34. 7251929
  35. 7251929
  36. 7251929
  37. 7251929
  38. 7251929
  39. 7251929
  40. 7251929
  41. 7251929
  42. 7251929
  43. 7251929
  44. 7251929
  45. 7251929
  46. 7251929
  47. 7251929
  48. 7251929
  49. 7251929
  50. 7251929
Contact Seller

$18,250

+ taxes & licensing

217,252KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7251929
  • Stock #: BC0033721
  • VIN: 1FTSE3EL0BDB10556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0033721
  • Mileage 217,252 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford Econoline E-350 Super Duty Cargo Van with Shelving and Ladder Rack, 5.4L, 8 cylinder, power inverter, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. Complete service service history right up to date. $18,250.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $18,600.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
full size spare tire
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Steel Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
Front air dam
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2015 Ford Escape Tit...
 139,083 KM
$14,610 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-350 SD S...
 363,390 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2014 RAM Cargo Van w...
 178,669 KM
$9,750 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory