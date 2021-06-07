2011 Ford Econoline

$18,250 + taxes & licensing 2 1 7 , 2 5 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7251929

7251929 Stock #: BC0033721

BC0033721 VIN: 1FTSE3EL0BDB10556

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # BC0033721

Mileage 217,252 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column tilt steering full size spare tire Tow Hitch Receiver Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Chrome Wheels Steel Wheels Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Front air dam ELECTRONIC PARKING AID Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Cargo Area Tiedowns Load Bearing Exterior Rack Vehicle Stability Control System Towing Preparation Package Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.