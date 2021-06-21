Menu
2011 Ford Econoline

202,542 KM

Details Description Features

$12,810

+ tax & licensing
$12,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2011 Ford Econoline

2011 Ford Econoline

E-150 Cargo Van With Rear Shelving

2011 Ford Econoline

E-150 Cargo Van With Rear Shelving

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$12,810

+ taxes & licensing

202,542KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7376261
  Stock #: BC0034025
  VIN: 1FTNE1EL1BDB10566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0034025
  • Mileage 202,542 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford Econoline E-150 Cargo Van With Rear Shelving, 5.4L, 2 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Decal Ecpiry Date March 2022. $12,810.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $13,160.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Steel Wheels
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
tilt steering
Tow Hitch Receiver
Limited Slip Differential
full size spare tire
Front air dam
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

