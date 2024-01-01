Menu
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2011 Ford Escape

193,350 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Escape

XLT V6 4WD

2011 Ford Escape

XLT V6 4WD

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

193,350KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9D71BKA84328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 193,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2011 Ford Escape