2011 Ford Escape

63,742 KM

Details Description Features

$11,510

+ tax & licensing
$11,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

XLT 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$11,510

+ taxes & licensing

63,742KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6539805
  • Stock #: BC0033459
  • VIN: 1FMCU9D71BKC33353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,742 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford Escape XLT, 4wd 2.5L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, bluetooth, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, Gray interior. $11,510.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $11,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Daytime Running Lights
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Locking Differential
Front air dam
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

