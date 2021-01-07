2011 Ford Escape

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Rear Wiper Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Exterior Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Locking Differential Front air dam Front side airbag Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Load Bearing Exterior Rack Vehicle Stability Control System 4WD/AWD Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

