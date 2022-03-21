$12,378+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,378
+ taxes & licensing
Metrotown Mazda
604-433-7779
2011 Ford Escape
2011 Ford Escape
XLT V6 FWD
Location
Metrotown Mazda
5775 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5H 2G7
604-433-7779
$12,378
+ taxes & licensing
91,396KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8865545
- Stock #: 222233A
- VIN: 1FMCU0DG1BKC00834
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Stock # 222233A
- Mileage 91,396 KM
Vehicle Features
U03/310B
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Metrotown Mazda
Metrotown Mazda
5775 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5H 2G7
Call Dealer
604-433-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
Are you sure you want to leave this page? This will end your live chat.