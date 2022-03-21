Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Escape

91,396 KM

Details Features

$12,378

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,378

+ taxes & licensing

Metrotown Mazda

604-433-7779

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

XLT V6 FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Escape

XLT V6 FWD

Location

Metrotown Mazda

5775 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5H 2G7

604-433-7779

  1. 8865545
  2. 8865545
  3. 8865545
  4. 8865545
  5. 8865545
  6. 8865545
  7. 8865545
  8. 8865545
  9. 8865545
  10. 8865545
  11. 8865545
  12. 8865545
  13. 8865545
  14. 8865545
  15. 8865545
Contact Seller

$12,378

+ taxes & licensing

91,396KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8865545
  • Stock #: 222233A
  • VIN: 1FMCU0DG1BKC00834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Stock # 222233A
  • Mileage 91,396 KM

Vehicle Features

U03/310B

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Metrotown Mazda

2011 Ford Escape XLT...
 91,396 KM
$12,378 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 Sp...
 10,882 KM
$35,378 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-30 GT ...
 22,804 KM
$37,378 + tax & lic

Email Metrotown Mazda

Metrotown Mazda

Metrotown Mazda

5775 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5H 2G7

Call Dealer

604-433-XXXX

(click to show)

604-433-7779

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory