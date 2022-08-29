2011 Ford Escape

$13,378 + taxes & licensing 9 2 , 7 9 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9065836

9065836 Stock #: 232011A

232011A VIN: 1FMCU9DG5BKA01628

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 232011A

Mileage 92,797 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features U93/400B

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.