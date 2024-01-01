Menu
2011 Ford Explorer 4WD with 3rd Row seating, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. This listing is a former British Columbia municipality vehicle, the next purchaser of this will be the second owner. $9,750.00 plus $375 processing fee, $10,125.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

200,188 KM

$9,750

+ tax & licensing
4WD with 3rd Row Seating

$9,750

+ taxes & licensing

Used
200,188KM
VIN 1FMHK8B8XBGA52336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,188 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

2011 Ford Explorer