2011 Ford F-150

167,276 KM

Details Description Features

$18,750

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

Crew Cab Gas And Propane With Fibreglass Rear Cover and Bed Slide

Crew Cab Gas And Propane With Fibreglass Rear Cover and Bed Slide

Location

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

167,276KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7757910
  • Stock #: BC0034322
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF6BFA14013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,276 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford F-150 Crew Cab Gas And Propane With Fibreglass Rear Cover and Bed Slide, EX Police 5.0L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, AWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. $18,750.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $19,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Driver Power Seat
Front side airbag
Towing Preparation Package
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

