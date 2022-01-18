$17,870+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376
2011 Ford F-150
Ex Police Crew Cab Gas And Propane With Fibreglass Rear Cover and Bed Slide
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
$17,870
- Listing ID: 8141353
- Stock #: BC0034420
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF2BFA14011
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,120 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Ford F-150 Ex Police Crew Cab Gas And Propane With Fibreglass Rear Cover and Bed Slide, 5.0L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. $17,870.00 plus $350 processing fee, $18,220.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
