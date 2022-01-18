2011 Ford F-150 Ex Police Crew Cab Gas And Propane With Fibreglass Rear Cover and Bed Slide

$17,870 + taxes & licensing 1 7 2 , 1 2 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 8141353

Stock #: BC0034420

VIN: 1FTFW1EF2BFA14011

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 172,120 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Chrome Wheels full size spare tire Automatic Headlights Front air dam Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer Tilt Steering Column Trip Computer rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Convenience tilt steering Tow Hitch Receiver Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Additional Features adjustable foot pedals Locking Differential ELECTRONIC PARKING AID Driver Power Seat Front side airbag Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Cargo Area Tiedowns Vehicle Stability Control System Towing Preparation Package Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate 4WD/AWD Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror Pickup Truck Bed Liner

