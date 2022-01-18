Menu
2011 Ford F-150

172,120 KM

$17,870

+ tax & licensing
$17,870

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Ex Police Crew Cab Gas And Propane With Fibreglass Rear Cover and Bed Slide

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

172,120KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8141353
  • Stock #: BC0034420
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF2BFA14011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,120 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford F-150 Ex Police Crew Cab Gas And Propane With Fibreglass Rear Cover and Bed Slide, 5.0L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. $17,870.00 plus $350 processing fee, $18,220.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Chrome Wheels
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Front air dam
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
tilt steering
Tow Hitch Receiver
Limited Slip Differential
adjustable foot pedals
Locking Differential
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

