Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford F-250

267,738 KM

Details Description Features

$11,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,450

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2011 Ford F-250

2011 Ford F-250

SD SuperCab 8 Foot Long Box 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford F-250

SD SuperCab 8 Foot Long Box 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 10161078
  2. 10161078
  3. 10161078
  4. 10161078
  5. 10161078
  6. 10161078
  7. 10161078
  8. 10161078
  9. 10161078
  10. 10161078
  11. 10161078
  12. 10161078
  13. 10161078
  14. 10161078
  15. 10161078
  16. 10161078
  17. 10161078
  18. 10161078
  19. 10161078
  20. 10161078
  21. 10161078
  22. 10161078
  23. 10161078
  24. 10161078
  25. 10161078
  26. 10161078
  27. 10161078
  28. 10161078
  29. 10161078
  30. 10161078
  31. 10161078
  32. 10161078
  33. 10161078
  34. 10161078
  35. 10161078
  36. 10161078
  37. 10161078
  38. 10161078
  39. 10161078
  40. 10161078
  41. 10161078
  42. 10161078
  43. 10161078
  44. 10161078
  45. 10161078
  46. 10161078
  47. 10161078
  48. 10161078
  49. 10161078
  50. 10161078
Contact Seller

$11,450

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
267,738KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10161078
  • Stock #: BC0036049
  • VIN: 1FT7X2B63BEC13067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 267,738 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford F-250 SD SuperCab 8 Foot Long Box 4WD, 6.2L V8 OHV 16V engineL, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $11,450.00 plus $350 processing fee, $11,800.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
full size spare tire
SPLASH GUARDS

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Subwoofer
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Front side airbag
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2004 Isuzu ELF Flat ...
 58,196 KM
$15,870 + tax & lic
2003 BMW Z4 Converti...
 81,055 KM
$10,850 + tax & lic
2003 International 5...
 165,659 KM
$59,570 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory