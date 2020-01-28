2011 Ford F-250 SD Long Box 8 Foot SuperCab 2WD, 6.2L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, vinyl. $14,000.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $14,300.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Tilt Steering Column

tilt steering

full size spare tire

Automatic Headlights

Tow Hitch Receiver Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

CD Player

Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels Powertrain Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features adjustable foot pedals

Locking Differential

SPLASH GUARDS

Front air dam

ELECTRONIC PARKING AID

Telescopic steering column

Front side airbag

Side Head Curtain Airbag

Heated Exterior Mirror

Vehicle Anti-Theft

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Vehicle Stability Control System

Towing Preparation Package

Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

