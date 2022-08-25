Menu
2011 Ford F-250

126,997 KM

Details Description Features

$26,930

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

2011 Ford F-250

2011 Ford F-250

SD 8 Foot Box Crew Cab 2WD Diesel

2011 Ford F-250

SD 8 Foot Box Crew Cab 2WD Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

126,997KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8988571
  • Stock #: BC0035219
  • VIN: 1FT7W2AT0BEB01496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,997 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford F-250 SD 8 Foot Box Crew Cab 2WD Diesel, 6.7L V8 OHV 16V DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $26,930.00 plus $350 processing fee, $27,280.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Automatic Headlights
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
Tow Hitch Receiver
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate

