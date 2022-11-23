Menu
2011 Ford F-250

42,663 KM

Details Description Features

$29,710

+ tax & licensing
$29,710

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2011 Ford F-250

2011 Ford F-250

SD Crew Cab 4WD Flat Deck

2011 Ford F-250

SD Crew Cab 4WD Flat Deck

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$29,710

+ taxes & licensing

42,663KM
Used
  • VIN: 1FT7W2B67BEC78992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,663 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford F-250 SD Crew Cab 4WD Flat Deck, 6.2L V8 OHV 16V Gas engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, yellow exterior, black interior, cloth. Certification and Decal Valid Until September 2023. $29,710.00 plus $350 processing fee, $30,060.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover
AM/FM Radio
Locking Differential
Tow Hitch Receiver
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

