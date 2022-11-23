$29,710+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376
2011 Ford F-250
SD Crew Cab 4WD Flat Deck
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$29,710
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9408568
- Stock #: BC0035531
- VIN: 1FT7W2B67BEC78992
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,663 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Ford F-250 SD Crew Cab 4WD Flat Deck, 6.2L V8 OHV 16V Gas engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, yellow exterior, black interior, cloth. Certification and Decal Valid Until September 2023. $29,710.00 plus $350 processing fee, $30,060.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.