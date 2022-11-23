2011 Ford F-250

$29,710 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 6 6 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9408568

9408568 Stock #: BC0035531

BC0035531 VIN: 1FT7W2B67BEC78992

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yellow

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 42,663 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels full size spare tire Automatic Headlights SPLASH GUARDS Front air dam Safety Traction Control Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Cargo Area Cover Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Mechanical Locking Differential Convenience Tow Hitch Receiver Additional Features ELECTRONIC PARKING AID Telescopic steering column Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Cargo Area Tiedowns Vehicle Stability Control System Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate 4WD/AWD Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.