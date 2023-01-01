Menu
2011 Ford F-350 SD XLT Dump Truck 4WD Dually, 6.2L V8 OHV 16V Gas engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Wheelbase: 165 Inches. Certification and decal valid until September 2024. $48,750.00 plus $375 processing fee, $49,125.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2011 Ford F-350

74,172 KM

$48,750

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-350

SD XLT Dump Truck 4WD Dually

2011 Ford F-350

SD XLT Dump Truck 4WD Dually

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$48,750

+ taxes & licensing

74,172KM
Used
VIN 1FDRF3H60BEA27670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 74,172 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Front air dam

Additional Features

Towing Preparation Package
4WD/AWD

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$48,750

+ taxes & licensing

2011 Ford F-350