2011 Ford F-350

207,200 KM

$28,730

+ tax & licensing
$28,730

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2011 Ford F-350

2011 Ford F-350

Service Truck 4WD

2011 Ford F-350

Service Truck 4WD

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$28,730

+ taxes & licensing

207,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9408565
  • Stock #: BC0035524
  • VIN: 1FT8W3B6XBEC04217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BC0035524
  • Mileage 207,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2000 Ford F-350 Service Truck 4WD, 6.2L V8 OHV 16V Gas engine, 4 door, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $28,730.00 plus $350 processing fee, $29,080.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

