2011 Ford F-450 SD SuperCab Foot Flat Deck 4WD Dually with Hiab Crane, 6.8L V10 SOHC 30V engine, 10 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Wheelbase: 162 Inches. Width of the deck is 8 Foot. Truck Certificate and Decal Valid to December 2024 $39,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $40,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

216,337 KM

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

VIN 1FD0X4HY6BEA14497

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 216,337 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford F-450 SD SuperCab Foot Flat Deck 4WD Dually with Hiab Crane, 6.8L V10 SOHC 30V engine, 10 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Wheelbase: 162 Inches. Width of the deck is 8 Foot. Truck Certificate and Decal Valid to December 2024 $39,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $40,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Additional Features

Towing Preparation Package
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

