2011 Ford F-450

244,206 KM

Details Description Features

$21,650

+ tax & licensing
$21,650

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2011 Ford F-450

2011 Ford F-450

SD Service Truck 4WD Diesel

2011 Ford F-450

SD Service Truck 4WD Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$21,650

+ taxes & licensing

244,206KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7744602
  Stock #: BC0034316
  VIN: 1FD0X4HT5BEA39380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 244,206 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford F-450 SD Service Truck 4WD Diesel, 6.7L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, gray interior, cloth.(When this is available, This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will shown at yard B with our staff member upon your arrival) $21,650.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $22,000.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
tilt steering
Limited Slip Differential
Steel Wheels
Locking Differential
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

