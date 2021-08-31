Menu
2011 Ford F-450

242,065 KM

$20,650

+ tax & licensing
$20,650

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2011 Ford F-450

2011 Ford F-450

SD Service Truck Crew Cab Dually 4WD Diesel with Winch and Power Tailgate

2011 Ford F-450

SD Service Truck Crew Cab Dually 4WD Diesel with Winch and Power Tailgate

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$20,650

+ taxes & licensing

242,065KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7895007
  Stock #: BC0034021
  VIN: 1FD0W4HT3BEA28624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 242,065 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford F-450 SD Service Truck Crew Cab Dually 4WD Diesel, with winch and power Tailgate 6.7L V8 OHV 16V DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, GVW: 11,700 Kg, Wheelbase: 176 inches, Winch - Size: 15,000 lbs / Make: RAMSEY / Controller: Yes - untested , Power tailgate goes down slowly and returns quickly, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. $20,650.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $21,000.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
tilt steering
Tow Hitch Receiver
Limited Slip Differential
Steel Wheels
Locking Differential
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

