$24,720+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376
2011 Ford F-450
10 foot Flat Deck SuperCab 4WD Diesel
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$24,720
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8406537
- Stock #: BC0034771
- VIN: 1FD0X4HT2BEA49011
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 239,461 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Ford F-450 10 foot Flat Deck Super Cab 4WD, Diesel 6.7L V8 OHV 16V DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $24,720.00 plus $350 processing fee, $25,070.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.