2011 Ford F-450

239,461 KM

$24,720

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-450

10 foot Flat Deck SuperCab 4WD Diesel

2011 Ford F-450

10 foot Flat Deck SuperCab 4WD Diesel

239,461KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 239,461 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford F-450 10 foot Flat Deck Super Cab 4WD, Diesel 6.7L V8 OHV 16V DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $24,720.00 plus $350 processing fee, $25,070.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Power Trunk Lid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

