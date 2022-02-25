2011 Ford F-450

$24,720 + taxes & licensing 2 3 9 , 4 6 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8406537

8406537 Stock #: BC0034771

BC0034771 VIN: 1FD0X4HT2BEA49011

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Commercial

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 239,461 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Power Door Locks Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Safety Daytime Running Lights Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Locking Differential Additional Features Power Trunk Lid Vehicle Anti-Theft Vehicle Stability Control System Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.