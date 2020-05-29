Menu
$18,930

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2011 Ford F-450 Xl Sd

Super Cab Dually 4WD Service Truck Diesel

Location

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

  1. 5130695
$18,930

+ taxes & licensing

  • 175,108KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5130695
  • Stock #: BC0032681
  • VIN: 1FD0X4HT8BEA39387
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Commercial
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

2011 Ford F-450 Xl Sd Super Cab Dually 4WD Service Truck Diesel, 6.7L, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $18,930.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $19,230.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Additional Features
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Front air dam
  • Front side airbag
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • 4WD/AWD
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

