2011 Ford F-550 Flat deck Dump with Plow And Sander Diesel 6.7L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, AM/FM radio, power windows, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. Certification ans Decal valid until June 2026. GVW: 13,026 Kg GVWR: 8,165 Kg / 18,000 Lbs Engine Hours: 8,251 Engine Idle Hours: 3,536 PTO ROTO This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $39,825.00 plus $375 processing fee, $40,200.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

152,438 KM

$39,825

12674115

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
152,438KM
VIN 1FDUF5HT0BEA53293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 152,438 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford F-550 Flat deck Dump with Plow And Sander Diesel 6.7L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, AM/FM radio, power windows, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. Certification ans Decal valid until June 2026.


GVW: 13,026 Kg

GVWR: 8,165 Kg / 18,000 Lbs

Engine Hours: 8,251

Engine Idle Hours: 3,536

PTO

ROTO This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $39,825.00 plus $375 processing fee, $40,200.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD

2011 Ford F-550