2011 Ford F-550
4x4 Flat Deck Plow Truck with Swenson Sander
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # BC0038450
- Mileage 76,509 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Ford F-550 regular cab dually 4x4 plow truck powered by a 6.7L diesel engine with automatic transmission. Equipped with a Swenson spreader and a 9-foot 4-inch flat deck, along with a front-mounted plow measuring 8 feet 7 inches wide. Features include a 4x4 gear selector, AM/FM radio, and cloth interior. Built for snow and ice control in commercial or municipal applications. White exterior with grey interior. GVWR 8,165 kg (18,000 lb). This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $48,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $49,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
