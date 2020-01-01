Menu
2011 Ford F-550

Flat Deck 6.5 foot with Crane Dually 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$26,750

+ taxes & licensing

  • 209,070KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4450752
  • Stock #: BC0032246
  • VIN: 1FDUF5HY7BEC04545
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Commercial
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
10-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2011 Ford F-550 Flat Deck 6.5 foot with Crane Dually 4WD, 6.8L, 10 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, grey interior, cloth.(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $26,750.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $27,050.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Towing Preparation Package
  • 4WD/AWD
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
  • Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

