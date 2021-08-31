Menu
2011 Ford F-550

35,598 KM

$58,510

+ tax & licensing
$58,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2011 Ford F-550

2011 Ford F-550

4WD 13 foot Flat Deck With Plow and Spreader Diesel

2011 Ford F-550

4WD 13 foot Flat Deck With Plow and Spreader Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$58,510

+ taxes & licensing

35,598KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8025595
  • Stock #: BC0034475
  • VIN: 1FDUF5HT6BEC49559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 35,598 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford F-550 Regular Cab 4WD 13 Foot Flat Deck With Plow and Spreader, 6.7L V8 OHV 16V DIESEL engine., 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, white exterior, grey interior, vinyl.(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour) $58,510.00 plus $350 processing fee, $58,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
tilt steering
Tow Hitch Receiver
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

