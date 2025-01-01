Menu
Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
52,941KM
VIN 3FRWF7FA5BV613245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0038332
  • Mileage 52,941 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford F-750 Regular Cab Dually Diesel 6-Speed Manual Water Tanker Truck, 6.7L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, manual, 4X2, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certification and decal valid until July 2026. Overall vehicle measurements: 23'8" L x 8'2" W x 8'3" H. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $88,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $89,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Trip Computer

Safety

ABS Brakes

Exterior

Steel Wheels

