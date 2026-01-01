Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2011 Ford F-750 XL Super Duty dump truck is equipped with a Cummins diesel engine paired with an Allison automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Configured with a 12-foot dump body and air brakes, it includes PTO operation, a gate latch, and a durable steel dump setup suited for material hauling and job-site work. Additional features include air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio, and a functional two-door cab with grey vinyl interior. Showing 11,661 miles (18,766 km), this F-750 measures roughly 22 ft 9 in long, 8 ft 3 in wide, and 8 ft 8 in high, offering a straightforward medium-duty dump truck configuration for commercial and municipal applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $79,880.00 plus $375 processing fee, $80,255.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2011 Ford F-750

Details Description Features

$79,880

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Ford F-750

XL Super Duty Cummins 12-Foot Dump Truck with Air Brakes

Watch This Vehicle
13479349

2011 Ford F-750

XL Super Duty Cummins 12-Foot Dump Truck with Air Brakes

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 13479349
  2. 13479349
  3. 13479349
  4. 13479349
  5. 13479349
  6. 13479349
  7. 13479349
  8. 13479349
  9. 13479349
  10. 13479349
  11. 13479349
  12. 13479349
  13. 13479349
  14. 13479349
  15. 13479349
  16. 13479349
  17. 13479349
  18. 13479349
  19. 13479349
  20. 13479349
  21. 13479349
  22. 13479349
  23. 13479349
  24. 13479349
  25. 13479349
  26. 13479349
  27. 13479349
  28. 13479349
  29. 13479349
  30. 13479349
  31. 13479349
  32. 13479349
  33. 13479349
  34. 13479349
  35. 13479349
  36. 13479349
  37. 13479349
  38. 13479349
  39. 13479349
  40. 13479349
  41. 13479349
  42. 13479349
  43. 13479349
  44. 13479349
  45. 13479349
  46. 13479349
  47. 13479349
  48. 13479349
  49. 13479349
  50. 13479349
  51. 13479349
  52. 13479349
  53. 13479349
  54. 13479349
Contact Seller

$79,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 3FRXF7FJ8BV679082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

This 2011 Ford F-750 XL Super Duty dump truck is equipped with a Cummins diesel engine paired with an Allison automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Configured with a 12-foot dump body and air brakes, it includes PTO operation, a gate latch, and a durable steel dump setup suited for material hauling and job-site work. Additional features include air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio, and a functional two-door cab with grey vinyl interior. Showing 11,661 miles (18,766 km), this F-750 measures roughly 22 ft 9 in long, 8 ft 3 in wide, and 8 ft 8 in high, offering a straightforward medium-duty dump truck configuration for commercial and municipal applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $79,880.00 plus $375 processing fee, $80,255.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2021 Chevrolet Express 3500 Extended 11-Passenger Van for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Chevrolet Express 3500 Extended 11-Passenger Van 21,675 KM $51,390 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Blue Bird SCHOOL/TRANSIT BUS 25-Passenger for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Blue Bird SCHOOL/TRANSIT BUS 25-Passenger 78,894 KM $79,770 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Express 2500 Extended 5-Passenger Van with Wheelchair Lift for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 Chevrolet Express 2500 Extended 5-Passenger Van with Wheelchair Lift 75,614 KM $49,720 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$79,880

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2011 Ford F-750