2011 Ford F-750
Tree Chipper Dump 2WD Bucket Truck Diesel Air Brakes
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
- Listing ID: 9435891
- Stock #: BC0035543
- VIN: 3FRXF7FC0BV614955
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Ford F-750 Tree Chipper Dump 2WD Bucket Truck Diesel Air Brakes, 6.7L L6 TURBO DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, manual, 4X2, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior. Certificate and Decal valid to November 2023 $79,760.00 plus $350 processing fee, $80,110.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
