2011 Ford F-750

0 KM

$79,760

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

Tree Chipper Dump 2WD Bucket Truck Diesel Air Brakes

Tree Chipper Dump 2WD Bucket Truck Diesel Air Brakes

Location

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Used
  • Listing ID: 9435891
  • Stock #: BC0035543
  • VIN: 3FRXF7FC0BV614955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0035543
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford F-750 Tree Chipper Dump 2WD Bucket Truck Diesel Air Brakes, 6.7L L6 TURBO DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, manual, 4X2, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior. Certificate and Decal valid to November 2023 $79,760.00 plus $350 processing fee, $80,110.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

