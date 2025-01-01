Menu
Looking for a compact work truck? This used 2011 Ford Ranger XL SuperCab 2WD pickup features a 6-foot long bed, 2.3L 4-cylinder engine, and rear-hinged access doors for added convenience. Its a basic rear-wheel-drive truck with air conditioning, AM/FM CD radio, and manual windows and locks, making it a no-frills option for contractors, delivery use, or light hauling. Ideal for those searching for a fuel-efficient small pickup truck thats easy to maintain and maneuver. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $14,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $15,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2011 Ford Ranger

132,417 KM

$14,820

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Ranger

XL SuperCab 2WD Pickup Truck with 6-Foot Bed

13148101

2011 Ford Ranger

XL SuperCab 2WD Pickup Truck with 6-Foot Bed

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$14,820

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,417KM
VIN 1FTKR4ED3BPA93897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,417 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$14,820

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2011 Ford Ranger