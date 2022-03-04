Menu
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

123,971 KM

$18,999

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

SLE

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

123,971KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8494798
  • Stock #: N2-69951
  • VIN: 1GTR2VEA7BZ158382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 123,971 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
4 Speed Automatic

