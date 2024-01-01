$10,980+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda CR-V
LX 5 SPD at 4WD
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Urban Titanium Met
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 220,107 KM
Vehicle Description
Local BC-220107 KMs 2.4L 4-cylinder engine with 5 speed automatic transmission Cloth seats, 6 way manual adjusting driver seat, 4 way manual adjusting front passenger seat, emergency braking assist, electronic brakeforce distribution TPMS system, engine immobilizer, 160-watt sound system with 4 speakers, AM/FM radio, power windows, power heated mirrors Cruise control, single zone climate control with A/C, 17" steel wheels and so much more! **Fully inspected by Honda Certified Technicians, free CarFax Documentation Fee $495**
