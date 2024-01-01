Menu
Local BC-220107 KMs 2.4L 4-cylinder engine with 5 speed automatic transmission Cloth seats, 6 way manual adjusting driver seat, 4 way manual adjusting front passenger seat, emergency braking assist, electronic brakeforce distribution TPMS system, engine immobilizer, 160-watt sound system with 4 speakers, AM/FM radio, power windows, power heated mirrors Cruise control, single zone climate control with A/C, 17" steel wheels and so much more! **Fully inspected by Honda Certified Technicians, free CarFax Documentation Fee $495**

2011 Honda CR-V

220,107 KM

Details Description

$10,980

+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda CR-V

LX 5 SPD at 4WD

2011 Honda CR-V

LX 5 SPD at 4WD

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$10,980

+ taxes & licensing

220,107KM
Used
VIN 5J6RE4H39BL809345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Urban Titanium Met
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 220,107 KM

Vehicle Description

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$10,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2011 Honda CR-V