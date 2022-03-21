Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Honda Fit

88,657 KM

Details

$13,288

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,288

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

Contact Seller
2011 Honda Fit

2011 Honda Fit

Sport at

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Honda Fit

Sport at

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

Contact Seller

$13,288

+ taxes & licensing

88,657KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8872643
  • Stock #: BL1236A
  • VIN: JHMGE8H73BC801635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Fabric
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # BL1236A
  • Mileage 88,657 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen

2011 Honda Fit Sport...
 88,657 KM
$13,288 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai PALISAD...
 11,987 KM
$56,491 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Beet...
 41,336 KM
$25,376 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-3364

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory