2011 Hyundai Tucson

$12,195 + taxes & licensing 1 0 4 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7677178

7677178 Stock #: P4999A

P4999A VIN: KM8JU3AC3BU262752

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour ASH BLACK

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P4999A

Mileage 104,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.