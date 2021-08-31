Menu
2011 Hyundai Tucson

104,500 KM

Details Description

$12,195

+ tax & licensing
$12,195

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2011 Hyundai Tucson

2011 Hyundai Tucson

GL FWD at

2011 Hyundai Tucson

GL FWD at

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$12,195

+ taxes & licensing

104,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7677178
  • Stock #: P4999A
  • VIN: KM8JU3AC3BU262752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P4999A
  • Mileage 104,500 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2011 Hyundai Tucson is good choice for a crossover. It runs on a efficient 2.0-liter 4-cylinder that produces 165 horsepower and 146 ft-lb of torque. Features included are full power accessories, AC, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a CD player, auxiliary audio jack and more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

