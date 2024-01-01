Menu
Account
Sign In
2011 International DuraStar 4300 Cube Van Diesel With Power Tailgate, Hydraulic Brakes, 6.4L V8 DIESEL engine, Engine Hours : 4880, 2 door, Eaton 6 Speed, manual, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power inverter, white exterior, grey interior. Measurements : Length : 14.5 Foot, Width : 7.5 Foot, Height : 6.5 Foot.Certification and Decal valid until May 2025. $35,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $36,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2011 International 4300

24,920 KM

Details Description Features

$35,710

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 International 4300

DuraStar Cube Van Diesel With Power Tailgate

Watch This Vehicle

2011 International 4300

DuraStar Cube Van Diesel With Power Tailgate

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 11376374
  2. 11376374
  3. 11376374
  4. 11376374
  5. 11376374
  6. 11376374
  7. 11376374
  8. 11376374
  9. 11376374
  10. 11376374
  11. 11376374
  12. 11376374
  13. 11376374
  14. 11376374
  15. 11376374
  16. 11376374
  17. 11376374
  18. 11376374
  19. 11376374
  20. 11376374
  21. 11376374
  22. 11376374
  23. 11376374
  24. 11376374
  25. 11376374
  26. 11376374
  27. 11376374
  28. 11376374
  29. 11376374
  30. 11376374
  31. 11376374
  32. 11376374
  33. 11376374
  34. 11376374
  35. 11376374
  36. 11376374
  37. 11376374
  38. 11376374
  39. 11376374
  40. 11376374
  41. 11376374
  42. 11376374
  43. 11376374
  44. 11376374
  45. 11376374
  46. 11376374
  47. 11376374
  48. 11376374
  49. 11376374
  50. 11376374
Contact Seller

$35,710

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
24,920KM
VIN 1HTJTSKP5BJ407393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0037009
  • Mileage 24,920 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 International DuraStar 4300 Cube Van Diesel With Power Tailgate, Hydraulic Brakes, 6.4L V8 DIESEL engine, Engine Hours : 4880, 2 door, Eaton 6 Speed, manual, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power inverter, white exterior, grey interior. Measurements : Length : 14.5 Foot, Width : 7.5 Foot, Height : 6.5 Foot.Certification and Decal valid until May 2025. $35,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $36,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 1968 Chevrolet Corvette 2 Door Convertible for sale in Burnaby, BC
1968 Chevrolet Corvette 2 Door Convertible 0 $44,250 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford F-350 SD Super Cab 8 foot box Bed 4WD Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2011 Ford F-350 SD Super Cab 8 foot box Bed 4WD Diesel 261,026 KM $14,850 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Freightliner MT55 Step Van 18 Foot Step Cargo Van DIESEL With Rear Shelvings for sale in Burnaby, BC
2007 Freightliner MT55 Step Van 18 Foot Step Cargo Van DIESEL With Rear Shelvings 616,768 KM $8,500 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,710

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2011 International 4300