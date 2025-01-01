Menu
Account
Sign In
2011 International DuraStar 4300 Cube Van Diesel With Power Tailgate, Hydraulic Brakes, 6.4L V8 DIESEL engine, Engine Hours : 4880, 2 door, Eaton 6 Speed, manual, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power inverter, white exterior, grey interior. Measurements : Length : 14.5 Foot, Width : 7.5 Foot, Height : 6.5 Foot.Certification and Decal valid until May 2025. $27,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $28,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2011 International 4300

24,920 KM

Details Description Features

$27,810

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 International 4300

DuraStar Cube Van Diesel With Power Tailgate

Watch This Vehicle
12056938

2011 International 4300

DuraStar Cube Van Diesel With Power Tailgate

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12056938
  2. 12056938
  3. 12056938
  4. 12056938
  5. 12056938
  6. 12056938
  7. 12056938
  8. 12056938
  9. 12056938
  10. 12056938
  11. 12056938
  12. 12056938
  13. 12056938
  14. 12056938
  15. 12056938
  16. 12056938
  17. 12056938
  18. 12056938
  19. 12056938
  20. 12056938
  21. 12056938
  22. 12056938
  23. 12056938
  24. 12056938
  25. 12056938
  26. 12056938
  27. 12056938
  28. 12056938
  29. 12056938
  30. 12056938
  31. 12056938
  32. 12056938
  33. 12056938
  34. 12056938
  35. 12056938
  36. 12056938
  37. 12056938
  38. 12056938
  39. 12056938
  40. 12056938
  41. 12056938
  42. 12056938
  43. 12056938
  44. 12056938
  45. 12056938
  46. 12056938
  47. 12056938
  48. 12056938
  49. 12056938
  50. 12056938
Contact Seller

$27,810

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
24,920KM
VIN 1HTJTSKP5BJ407393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0037009
  • Mileage 24,920 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 International DuraStar 4300 Cube Van Diesel With Power Tailgate, Hydraulic Brakes, 6.4L V8 DIESEL engine, Engine Hours : 4880, 2 door, Eaton 6 Speed, manual, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power inverter, white exterior, grey interior. Measurements : Length : 14.5 Foot, Width : 7.5 Foot, Height : 6.5 Foot.Certification and Decal valid until May 2025. $27,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $28,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2020 RAM 3500 Big Horn Crew Cab 4WD Cummins for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 RAM 3500 Big Horn Crew Cab 4WD Cummins 64,814 KM $59,830 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Ford F-250 SD XL Crew Cab 8 Foot 2WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2008 Ford F-250 SD XL Crew Cab 8 Foot 2WD 41,771 KM $17,820 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM ProMaster 2500 High Roof Tradesman 159-inch WheelBase Cargo Van for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 RAM ProMaster 2500 High Roof Tradesman 159-inch WheelBase Cargo Van 129,360 KM $41,580 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2011 International 4300