2011 International 4300

290,475 KM

$39,680

+ tax & licensing
$39,680

+ taxes & licensing

24 Foot Cube Van With Power Tailgate 3 Seater Diesel Hydraulic brake

$39,680

+ taxes & licensing

290,475KM
Used
  • VIN: 1HTMMAAP5BH375896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0034482
  • Mileage 290,475 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 International 4300 24 Foot Cube Van With Power Tailgate 3 Seater Diesel Hydraulic brake, 7.6L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal valid to March 2022 (This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour) $39,680.00 plus $350 processing fee, $40,030.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
tilt steering
Limited Slip Differential
Steel Wheels
Locking Differential
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

