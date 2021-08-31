2011 International 4300

$39,680 + taxes & licensing 2 9 0 , 4 7 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8025589

8025589 Stock #: BC0034482

BC0034482 VIN: 1HTMMAAP5BH375896

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # BC0034482

Mileage 290,475 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Safety Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Convenience tilt steering Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Locking Differential Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.