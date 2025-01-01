Menu
2011 International 4400 22 Foot Flat Deck With Air Brakes Diesel, 7.6L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, 4X2, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, red exterior, grey interior, vinyl. $38,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $39,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2011 International 4400

54,866 KM

$38,830

+ taxes & licensing
2011 International 4400

22 Foot Flat Deck With Air Brakes Diesel

12572015

2011 International 4400

22 Foot Flat Deck With Air Brakes Diesel

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$38,830

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,866KM
VIN 1HTMSAARXBJ421089

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 54,866 KM

2011 International 4400 22 Foot Flat Deck With Air Brakes Diesel, 7.6L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, 4X2, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, red exterior, grey interior, vinyl. $38,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $39,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option.

Traction Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

AM/FM Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Locking Differential

Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$38,830

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2011 International 4400