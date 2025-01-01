Menu
Account
Sign In
2011 International 4400 Diesel Service Truck equipped with a 7.6L 6-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and RWD drivetrain. Outfitted with PTO, Vanair compressor, hose reel, pintle hitch, trailer brake controller, backup camera, and interior wooden shelving. Includes power windows, power door locks, and cruise control. Finished in white with a gray vinyl interior. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $38,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $39,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2011 International 4400

124,221 KM

Details Description Features

$38,850

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 International 4400

Diesel Service Truck with PTO & Trailer Tow Package

Watch This Vehicle
13167122

2011 International 4400

Diesel Service Truck with PTO & Trailer Tow Package

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 13167122
  2. 13167122
  3. 13167122
  4. 13167122
  5. 13167122
  6. 13167122
  7. 13167122
  8. 13167122
  9. 13167122
  10. 13167122
  11. 13167122
  12. 13167122
  13. 13167122
  14. 13167122
  15. 13167122
  16. 13167122
  17. 13167122
  18. 13167122
  19. 13167122
  20. 13167122
  21. 13167122
  22. 13167122
  23. 13167122
  24. 13167122
  25. 13167122
  26. 13167122
  27. 13167122
  28. 13167122
  29. 13167122
  30. 13167122
  31. 13167122
  32. 13167122
  33. 13167122
  34. 13167122
  35. 13167122
  36. 13167122
  37. 13167122
  38. 13167122
  39. 13167122
  40. 13167122
  41. 13167122
  42. 13167122
  43. 13167122
  44. 13167122
  45. 13167122
  46. 13167122
  47. 13167122
  48. 13167122
  49. 13167122
  50. 13167122
  51. 13167122
  52. 13167122
  53. 13167122
  54. 13167122
  55. 13167122
  56. 13167122
  57. 13167122
  58. 13167122
  59. 13167122
  60. 13167122
  61. 13167122
  62. 13167122
  63. 13167122
  64. 13167122
  65. 13167122
  66. 13167122
  67. 13167122
  68. 13167122
  69. 13167122
  70. 13167122
  71. 13167122
  72. 13167122
  73. 13167122
  74. 13167122
  75. 13167122
  76. 13167122
  77. 13167122
  78. 13167122
  79. 13167122
  80. 13167122
  81. 13167122
  82. 13167122
  83. 13167122
  84. 13167122
  85. 13167122
  86. 13167122
  87. 13167122
  88. 13167122
  89. 13167122
  90. 13167122
Contact Seller

$38,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
124,221KM
VIN 1HTMKAAN3BH372161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 124,221 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 International 4400 Diesel Service Truck equipped with a 7.6L 6-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and RWD drivetrain. Outfitted with PTO, Vanair compressor, hose reel, pintle hitch, trailer brake controller, backup camera, and interior wooden shelving. Includes power windows, power door locks, and cruise control. Finished in white with a gray vinyl interior. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $38,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $39,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Safety

ABS Brakes

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2012 Nissan Versa 1.8 S Hatchback for sale in Burnaby, BC
2012 Nissan Versa 1.8 S Hatchback 91,996 KM $8,940 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-350 SD XLT Crew Cab Long Box 4WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Ford F-350 SD XLT Crew Cab Long Box 4WD 238,897 KM $15,750 + tax & lic
Used 2000 CLARK GPS 15 3 stage ForkLift Propane (Actual Year is unconfirmed ) for sale in Burnaby, BC
2000 CLARK GPS 15 3 stage ForkLift Propane (Actual Year is unconfirmed ) 0 $5,210 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,850

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2011 International 4400