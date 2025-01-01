$65,870+ tax & licensing
2011 John Deere 310SJ
4x4 Wheel Loader Extended Hoe 4 in 1 92 inch Bucket
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 4,744 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 John Deere 310SJ 4x4 Wheel Loader Extended Hoe 4 in 1 92 inch Bucket, Backhoe:Load Height-Std 11 feet 25 inches,
Reach From Swivel-Std 18 feet 25 inches,Dig Depth - Std 14 Feet 5inches,Load Height-Ext 14 feet 08 inches, Loader:Clearance At Max Dump Height 8Feet 83 inches,Reach At Max Dump Height 2 Feet 58 inches,Dig Depth 6 Feet 3 inches,
Lift Capacity At Full Height 7425.17lb,Bucket Capacity 1.01yd3. $65,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $66,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
