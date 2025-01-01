Menu
2011 John Deere 310SJ 4x4 Wheel Loader Extended Hoe 4 in 1 92 inch Bucket, Backhoe:Load Height-Std 11 feet 25 inches, Reach From Swivel-Std 18 feet 25 inches,Dig Depth - Std 14 Feet 5inches,Load Height-Ext 14 feet 08 inches, Loader:Clearance At Max Dump Height 8Feet 83 inches,Reach At Max Dump Height 2 Feet 58 inches,Dig Depth 6 Feet 3 inches, Lift Capacity At Full Height 7425.17lb,Bucket Capacity 1.01yd3. $65,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $66,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

4,744 KM

Details Description

4x4 Wheel Loader Extended Hoe 4 in 1 92 inch Bucket

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
4,744KM
VIN 1T0310SJLB0198734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 4,744 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 John Deere 310SJ 4x4 Wheel Loader Extended Hoe 4 in 1 92 inch Bucket, Backhoe:Load Height-Std 11 feet 25 inches,
Reach From Swivel-Std 18 feet 25 inches,Dig Depth - Std 14 Feet 5inches,Load Height-Ext 14 feet 08 inches, Loader:Clearance At Max Dump Height 8Feet 83 inches,Reach At Max Dump Height 2 Feet 58 inches,Dig Depth 6 Feet 3 inches,
Lift Capacity At Full Height 7425.17lb,Bucket Capacity 1.01yd3. $65,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $66,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply).

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

