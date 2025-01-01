Menu
2011 John Deere 310SJ front-end loader extended backhoe 4-in-1 92 inch bucket 4x4 diesel, 4.5L, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, yellow exterior, black interior, vinyl. 5626 hrs, extended backhoe, loader, 4-in-1 92 bucket, load height 11.25 ft, reach from swivel 18.25 ft, dig depth 14.5 ft, load height extended 14.08 ft, clearance at max dump height 8.83 ft, reach at max dump height 2.58 ft, dig depth 6.3 in, lift capacity at full height 7425.17 lb, bucket capacity 1.01 yd³.

5,626 KM

$68,870

Front-End Loader Extended Backhoe 4-in-1 92 inch Bucket 4x4 Diesel

Front-End Loader Extended Backhoe 4-in-1 92 inch Bucket 4x4 Diesel

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$68,870

VIN T0310SJ178754

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 5,626 KM

2011 John Deere 310SJ front-end loader extended backhoe 4-in-1 92 inch bucket 4x4 diesel, 4.5L, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, yellow exterior, black interior, vinyl. 5626 hrs, extended backhoe, loader, 4-in-1 92" bucket, load height 11.25 ft, reach from swivel 18.25 ft, dig depth 14.5 ft, load height extended 14.08 ft, clearance at max dump height 8.83 ft, reach at max dump height 2.58 ft, dig depth 6.3 in, lift capacity at full height 7425.17 lb, bucket capacity 1.01 yd³. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $68,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $69,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

