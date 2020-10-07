Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 John Deere Lawnmower

0 KM

Details Description

$11,250

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,250

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2011 John Deere Lawnmower

2011 John Deere Lawnmower

1545 Series II AWD Diesel with Fastback 72 Deck

Watch This Vehicle

2011 John Deere Lawnmower

1545 Series II AWD Diesel with Fastback 72 Deck

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 5939910
  2. 5939910
  3. 5939910
  4. 5939910
  5. 5939910
  6. 5939910
  7. 5939910
  8. 5939910
  9. 5939910
  10. 5939910
  11. 5939910
  12. 5939910
  13. 5939910
  14. 5939910
  15. 5939910
  16. 5939910
  17. 5939910
  18. 5939910
  19. 5939910
  20. 5939910
  21. 5939910
  22. 5939910
  23. 5939910
  24. 5939910
  25. 5939910
  26. 5939910
  27. 5939910
  28. 5939910
  29. 5939910
  30. 5939910
  31. 5939910
  32. 5939910
  33. 5939910
  34. 5939910
  35. 5939910
  36. 5939910
  37. 5939910
  38. 5939910
  39. 5939910
  40. 5939910
Contact Seller

$11,250

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5939910
  • Stock #: BC0033027
  • VIN: 1TC1545XEBT090041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0033027
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 John Deere Lawnmower 1545 Series II AWD Diesel, Fastback 72 inch mower deck, 2 door, exterior lights, front windshield wiper, heated and cooled cab, fan, green exterior, yellow interior, vinyl. Mower deck is missing the PTO shaft and 1 mower blade. $11,250.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $11,550.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2011 Chevrolet Expre...
 273,052 KM
$11,970 + tax & lic
1983 Blue Bird Wande...
 0 KM
$15,850 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Transit Co...
 117,670 KM
$10,350 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory