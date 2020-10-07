+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
+ taxes & licensing
2011 John Deere Lawnmower 1545 Series II AWD Diesel, Fastback 72 inch mower deck, 2 door, exterior lights, front windshield wiper, heated and cooled cab, fan, green exterior, yellow interior, vinyl. Mower deck is missing the PTO shaft and 1 mower blade. $11,250.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $11,550.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3