2011 Kawasaki Teryx

0 KM

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2011 Kawasaki Teryx

2011 Kawasaki Teryx

750 KRF750SF Side By Side ATV 4x4 with winch

2011 Kawasaki Teryx

750 KRF750SF Side By Side ATV 4x4 with winch

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 7251947
  Stock #: BC0033908
  VIN: JKARFDS12BB503128

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Green
  Interior Colour Blac k
  Body Style ATV
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Kawasaki Teryx 750 KRF750SF Side By Side ATV 4x4 with winch, 750CC, 1 door, Autom, green exterior, blac k interior. $7,950.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $8,300.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Vehicle Features

Tachometer
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

