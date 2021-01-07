Menu
2011 Land Rover LR4

193,302 KM

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2011 Land Rover LR4

2011 Land Rover LR4

HSE LUXURY

2011 Land Rover LR4

HSE LUXURY

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

193,302KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6543334
  Stock #: BC0033375
  VIN: SALAK2D41BA570800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,302 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Land Rover LR4 HSE Luxury, 5.0L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation aid, harman/kardon stereo, steering wheel controls, bluetooth, touch-screen display, back-up camera, heated seats, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, grey exterior, black interior, leather. $9,500.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $9,850.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
High intensity discharge headlights
Locking Differential
Subwoofer
Cargo Area Cover
SPLASH GUARDS
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Navigation Aid
Front Power Memory Seat
Second Row Sound Controls
Automatic Load-Leveling
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
Passenger Power Seat
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Power Sunroof/Moonroof
Passenger Climate Controls
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone
Telematic/GPS

