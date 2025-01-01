$6,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Mazda CX-7
Location
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5
604-291-2266
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
213,071KM
VIN JM3ER2B50B0380001
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # C5-32351
- Mileage 213,071 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
