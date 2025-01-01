Menu
2011 Mazda CX-7

213,071 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

Used
213,071KM
VIN JM3ER2B50B0380001

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # C5-32351
  • Mileage 213,071 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

2011 Mazda CX-7