Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Mercedes-Benz C 300

4MATIC Sport Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mercedes-Benz C 300

4MATIC Sport Sedan

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 4375812
  2. 4375812
  3. 4375812
  4. 4375812
  5. 4375812
  6. 4375812
  7. 4375812
  8. 4375812
  9. 4375812
  10. 4375812
  11. 4375812
  12. 4375812
  13. 4375812
  14. 4375812
  15. 4375812
  16. 4375812
  17. 4375812
  18. 4375812
  19. 4375812
  20. 4375812
  21. 4375812
  22. 4375812
  23. 4375812
  24. 4375812
  25. 4375812
  26. 4375812
  27. 4375812
  28. 4375812
  29. 4375812
  30. 4375812
  31. 4375812
  32. 4375812
  33. 4375812
  34. 4375812
  35. 4375812
  36. 4375812
  37. 4375812
  38. 4375812
  39. 4375812
  40. 4375812
  41. 4375812
  42. 4375812
  43. 4375812
  44. 4375812
  45. 4375812
  46. 4375812
  47. 4375812
  48. 4375812
  49. 4375812
  50. 4375812
Contact Seller

$11,940

+ taxes & licensing

  • 86,478KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4375812
  • Stock #: BC0032187
  • VIN: WDDGF8BBXBA506609
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2011 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Sport Sedan, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation aid, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, blue exterior, black interior, leather.(Vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will require approximately 1 hour to arrange viewing). $11,940.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $12,240.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • High intensity discharge headlights
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • Subwoofer
  • Front air dam
  • ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
  • Driver Power Seat
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Front Heated Seat
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Navigation Aid
  • Second Row Sound Controls
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Trunk anti-trap device
  • Cargo Area Tiedowns
  • Load Bearing Exterior Rack
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Second Row Side Airbag
  • Genuine wood trim
  • 4WD/AWD
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
  • Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

2010 Chevrolet Silve...
 270,730 KM
$5,530 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Silve...
 234,169 KM
$5,970 + tax & lic
2019 Mitsubishi Outl...
 27,098 KM
$23,250 + tax & lic
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Send A Message