Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Mercedes-Benz C250

80,950 KM

Details

$12,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Mercedes-Benz C250

4MATIC Sedan

Watch This Vehicle
12490774

2011 Mercedes-Benz C250

4MATIC Sedan

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 12490774
  2. 12490774
  3. 12490774
  4. 12490774
  5. 12490774
  6. 12490774
  7. 12490774
  8. 12490774
  9. 12490774
  10. 12490774
  11. 12490774
  12. 12490774
  13. 12490774
  14. 12490774
  15. 12490774
  16. 12490774
  17. 12490774
  18. 12490774
  19. 12490774
  20. 12490774
  21. 12490774
  22. 12490774
  23. 12490774
Contact Seller

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,950KM
VIN WDDGF8FB7BF550662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Calcite White
  • Interior Colour Black / Black Artico Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA50662
  • Mileage 80,950 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2012 Porsche Cayenne S w/ Tip for sale in Burnaby, BC
2012 Porsche Cayenne S w/ Tip 37,600 KM $27,888 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Audi A7 3.0T Premium Plus Tip qtro for sale in Burnaby, BC
2012 Audi A7 3.0T Premium Plus Tip qtro 57,100 KM $23,699 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Q7 55 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Audi Q7 55 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic 34,500 KM $50,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2011 Mercedes-Benz C250