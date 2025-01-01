$22,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Mercedes-Benz CLS550
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Used
25,650KM
VIN WDDDJ7CB1BA171170
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
- Interior Colour Black / Black Lthr
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA71170
- Mileage 25,650 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email OpenRoad Audi
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
