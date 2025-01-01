Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Mercedes-Benz CLS550

25,650 KM

Details

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Mercedes-Benz CLS550

Watch This Vehicle
12156459

2011 Mercedes-Benz CLS550

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
25,650KM
VIN WDDDJ7CB1BA171170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black / Black Lthr
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA71170
  • Mileage 25,650 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2024 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T 7Sp at DSG w/Tip for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T 7Sp at DSG w/Tip 6,500 KM $49,887 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 4MATIC Coupe for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 4MATIC Coupe 67,400 KM $21,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi A6 3.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Audi A6 3.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic 81,300 KM $36,888 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2011 Mercedes-Benz CLS550